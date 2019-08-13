As Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increased Position; Principal Finl Group (PFG) Position Maintained by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 37.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 52,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 38,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.41. About 1.93 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 120.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 84,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 153,968 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 69,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 944,953 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. $368.5M, EST. $3.42B; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Principal Financial Board Approves New Buyback Authorization of Up to $300M; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 02/05/2018 – Principal Names New Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 219 are owned by Essex Investment Management Company Limited Liability Corp. Beese Fulmer Invest Incorporated owns 0.17% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 10,437 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 2,575 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has 8,995 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 429,362 shares. Axa reported 0.22% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bb&T Secs holds 184,476 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 786,249 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.36% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Heritage Invsts Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.19% or 130,914 shares. Park Oh holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 9,727 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has 0.28% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Twin holds 0.47% or 118,660 shares in its portfolio.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 11,436 shares to 6,216 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Large Cap Value Opportunities Alphadex Fd Com Shs (FTA) by 32,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,720 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.