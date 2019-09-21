As Eaton Plc (Put) (ETN) Shares Rose, Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Lifted Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (Put) (ETN) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 542 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.97 billion, up from 1,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 3.04M shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 6,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 286,729 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.81 million, down from 293,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR ENABLEMENT OF LOCATION DATA SOURCES DURING; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Re-Elected; Issues Sparked in Broadcom Bid Remain; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 14/05/2018 – After Trump pledge to help China’s ZTE, Commerce eyes changes; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 51,742 shares to 206,617 shares, valued at $14.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 6,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK).

