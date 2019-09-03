As Eaton Plc (Put) (ETN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Jefferies Group Lowered Position; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Increased Saia (SAIA) Stake by $717,360; Stock Price Rose

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (Put) (ETN) by 89.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 11,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105,000, down from 12,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.26. About 1.11 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 172.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 11,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 18,590 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 95,467 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $623.97M for 12.70 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,185 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0.08% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3.61M shares. Thomasville National Bank owns 5,244 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp accumulated 7,058 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 4,887 shares. Mason Street Advsrs accumulated 0.1% or 60,432 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt accumulated 114,978 shares. Stonebridge Advsr stated it has 30,362 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 5.72 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 257,510 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Doliver LP has 0.14% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Prudential Pcl has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Beacon Fincl Gru holds 60,017 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 39,505 shares to 47,627 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 133,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

