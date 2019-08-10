As Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) Stock Value Rose, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Boosted Position; Holowesko Partners LTD Increases Position in American Intl Group (AIG)

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.36M shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.18M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.83M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton to buy TransDigm’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection unit for $920M – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Natl Natl Bank Of Newtown has 0.08% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3,795 shares. Dana Advisors stated it has 189,257 shares. 12,800 are held by Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Com. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 8,697 were accumulated by St Germain D J. Cna Financial Corporation owns 22,100 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associate invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ironwood Invest Ltd Liability owns 4,100 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 26,826 shares. American Group holds 0.06% or 204,453 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Jupiter Asset holds 13,221 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.55% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 41,910 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.03% or 7,100 shares. Victory Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 596,613 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EEM) by 11,237 shares to 180,004 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,598 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY).

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 909,100 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $64.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 507,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 373,782 are owned by Amp Cap Invsts Limited. Arga Investment Mgmt LP invested in 0.54% or 84,425 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 60,772 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 32,839 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 25,722 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 1.26M shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.55 million shares. Smithfield Tru Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lpl Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 110,656 shares. 115,138 were accumulated by Cibc World Markets. Edge Wealth Llc invested in 590 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 115,972 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has 134,695 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.