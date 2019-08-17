As Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) Market Value Rose, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Boosted by $331,920 Its Holding; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Trimmed Its Position

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 2,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 47,625 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, down from 50,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/05/2018 – ARMO BIOSCIENCES – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY ELI LILLY TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 04/04/2018 – Lilly’s Cyramza succeeds in late-stage liver cancer trial; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 15/05/2018 – Lilly’s Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Galcanezumab for the Prevention of Episodic Cluster Headache; 22/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LABEL UPDATE IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY IN UNITED STATES; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure programme for empagliflozin with new exercise capacity trials; 10/05/2018 – Trump plan for drug prices seen largely sparing industry; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 1.60M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5,200 shares to 15,527 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. Shares for $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings invested 0.35% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mairs Power has 1.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Comgest Glob Investors Sas has 3.64% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1.28M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 5.57M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na accumulated 40,583 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.06% or 148,779 shares. Grassi stated it has 86,504 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co invested in 14,127 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.28% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Meritage Portfolio Management holds 5,312 shares. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bartlett & Limited holds 0.04% or 8,992 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0.39% or 38.19M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.12M shares. North Star Asset has 0.04% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,670 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EEM) by 11,237 shares to 180,004 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 16,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,175 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (QUAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.18% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 42,272 are owned by Creative Planning. Indiana Tru Invest has invested 0.17% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has invested 0.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.1% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 500,698 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.34% or 61,126 shares in its portfolio. Eventide Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.07% or 24,100 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Fin Corporation has invested 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hyman Charles D has 3,710 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 30.16 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd reported 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,045 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Azimuth Ltd reported 5,155 shares stake. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 0.17% or 726,072 shares.