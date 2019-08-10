As Eaton Plc F (ETN) Stock Rose, Bourgeon Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Decreased Its Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Share Value Rose

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 321,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 8.67 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 1.32M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (ETN) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 23,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 80,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 57,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.36 million shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $11.09 million activity. $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. Foster Jon M also sold $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Elcan Patricia F bought 250 shares worth $31,024. $1.17 million worth of stock was sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Amalgamated State Bank holds 39,551 shares. Natixis holds 0.4% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 497,208 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Com owns 49,695 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 1,310 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt LP owns 286,951 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Centurylink Inv has invested 0.61% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Redmond Asset Limited Liability reported 11,645 shares. Element Cap Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 204,446 are owned by Gateway Inv Advisers Lc. 15,613 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 2,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital Lc invested 1.15% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.19M shares to 15.20 million shares, valued at $1.00 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 17,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.57% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.68% or 34,707 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% stake. Capital Sarl has 32,499 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability holds 0.7% or 693,294 shares. Girard Ptnrs holds 4,202 shares. Kistler has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Spc Finance has 0.16% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 9,405 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 796,568 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Limited Com holds 23,745 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,658 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,151 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 1,379 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 7,863 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros invested in 0.52% or 27,810 shares.