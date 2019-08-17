As Eaton Plc F (ETN) Market Value Rose, Bourgeon Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $1.86 Million; Corecommodity Management Increased Pentair Plc (PNR) Position by $422,136

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 9,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 51,079 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 41,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 1.11 million shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REAFFIRMS YR, 2Q FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN; 03/04/2018 – REG-Pentair Board of Directors Approves Separation of nVent; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent; 23/03/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 Adj EPS $1.70-$1.80; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV 17.5C/SHR

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (ETN) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 23,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 80,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 57,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 1.60M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 9,420 shares to 16,616 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Eaton Acquires Innovative Switchgear Solutions – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Eatonâ€™s Aerospace Deal Is a Good Move – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 4.54 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 307,899 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 23,745 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 21,975 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Incorporated holds 92,762 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.11% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 0.46% or 25,151 shares. Ssi Inv Management holds 0.02% or 2,490 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). The California-based Alethea Capital Management Lc has invested 0.4% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com reported 0.14% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Franklin Resources holds 24,705 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.04% or 1.07M shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 9,087 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 89,844 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 336 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited invested in 510 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 164,714 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tcw Gru Incorporated accumulated 212,022 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 59,379 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 10,813 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 13,175 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 34,992 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Franklin reported 0.13% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).