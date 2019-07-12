As Eaton Plc (ETN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Its Holding; Continental Advisors Boosted Holding in Block H & R (HRB)

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 236.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 118,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 168,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.13. About 2.21 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – PART OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY U.S. $205.9 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT ON PORTFOLIO; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK REPORTS GROWTH IN U.S. TAX RETURN VOLUME; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss $245.6M

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 28,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,813 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 61,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.85M shares traded or 34.78% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office owns 264 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 62,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb invested in 430 shares. 728,824 are held by Bessemer. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.02% or 7,680 shares in its portfolio. Washington Natl Bank holds 375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% or 17,126 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 48,200 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt reported 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Amalgamated Bank holds 43,644 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 9,096 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 12,016 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa accumulated 0.08% or 24,956 shares.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IBB) by 28,500 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 142,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,508 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 36,685 shares to 80,933 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 14,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $633.41 million for 13.02 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

