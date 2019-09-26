As Eaton Plc (ETN) Valuation Rose, Palouse Capital Management Cut Its Position by $2.21 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Union Bankshares Has Raised Holding by $312,816

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 4,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 85,214 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.48 million, up from 81,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.71 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – US says it has confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY-SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Report Discusses US-China Trade Spat; Qualcomm, Broadcom; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman reportedly seeking funding to buy the chipmaker; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS “BROADCOM’S CLAIMS THAT THE CFIUS INQUIRY WAS A SURPRISE TO THEM HAS NO BASIS IN FACT”; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build investor support for bid; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 18/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 1.24M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 166,522 shares to 299,449 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 27,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.81M for 13.40 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year's $1.43 per share. ETN's profit will be $646.81M for 13.40 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.