As Eaton Plc (ETN) Valuation Rose, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Lifted Its Position; Sg Americas Securities Has Raised Its Stake in Graham Hldgs Co Com (GHC) by $2.24 Million as Shares Rose

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 150.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 22,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,956 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 15,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.57. About 1.78 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co Com (GHC) by 1693.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 3,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $737.39. About 20,448 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/04/2018 – Curtis and DeWitte Named CEOs of Graham Healthcare Group; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Rev $659.4M; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Kaplan Closes Transaction with Purdue for the Assets of Kaplan University; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM $400 MLN OF EXISTING 7.250% NOTES DUE 2019; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Television Broadcasting Revenue $108.8M; 03/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

