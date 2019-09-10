As Eaton Plc (ETN) Valuation Rose, Headinvest Cut Stake; Barrett Asset Management Has Raised Home Depot Com (HD) Position by $328,138

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 6,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 6,114 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493,000, down from 12,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 1.86 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 1,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 66,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 64,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $232.87. About 4.31 million shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $627.14 million for 13.77 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 61,466 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Citigroup holds 0.04% or 558,903 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 596,613 shares. 235 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Selway Asset Mgmt reported 1.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc invested in 7,350 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank has 7,138 shares. Miller Howard Invs Incorporated stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 33,723 are held by Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Com. Hl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.1% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Old Point And Finance Services N A holds 0.48% or 11,428 shares. Finemark Bancorporation And Trust accumulated 4,590 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Inc Ca invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,892 shares to 102,544 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,652 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).