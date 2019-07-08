As Eaton Plc (ETN) Valuation Rose, Blue Chip Partners Has Increased Holding by $1.27 Million; As Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sg Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 45.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 71,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,366 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 158,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 16,129 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has declined 4.56% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 15,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, up from 64,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $81.17. About 536,034 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: McGrath RentCorp – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “McGrath RentCorp Kim Box Elected to Board – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2018. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “McGrath RentCorp Names Joseph Hanna as President and Chief Executive Officer and Elevates Keith Pratt to Executive Vice President – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Pick McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MGRC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Cap Mgmt invested 0.58% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). 100 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Company. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 0.39% or 16,398 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 151,095 shares. 40,000 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 296,467 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.75 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Management holds 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) or 5,400 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Mgmt has invested 0.01% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Us Bank & Trust De owns 9,783 shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The holds 15,493 shares. 28,324 are held by Mondrian Prtn. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,301 are held by Ledyard Bancshares. Alethea Management Lc holds 7,000 shares. Moreover, Ally has 0.15% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Connecticut-based Paloma Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Davidson Inv Advsr invested in 108,253 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.4% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Shoker Counsel Inc owns 2,751 shares. Century Cos Inc stated it has 2.08M shares. Moneta Grp Inc Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 35,899 shares. 142,364 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 0.26% stake. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). South Dakota Invest Council holds 53,700 shares. Farmers Bancorporation stated it has 5,512 shares. Moreover, L S Advsrs has 0.76% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 70,006 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SYSCO Corporation (SYY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Barclays PLC (BCS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.