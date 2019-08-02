As Eaton Plc (ETN) Stock Value Rose, Matrix Asset Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Lowered Its Position by $2.81 Million

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 291,586 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.49 million, down from 297,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 665,040 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 25,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 15,889 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 41,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $123.57. About 991,794 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton inches up after affirming guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton (ETN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Narrows FY EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.1% or 9,447 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 30,362 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Evermay Wealth Llc owns 7,795 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Hills Bankshares Tru has invested 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd has 0.11% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 61,466 shares. Murphy Cap Management owns 2,550 shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt Inc holds 2,490 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Buckingham Capital invested in 0.21% or 13,018 shares. 5,968 were reported by Annex Advisory Limited Liability Company. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 1.03 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor owns 47,492 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1.37% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 26,943 shares to 302,182 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.85 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 7,852 shares to 207,659 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.68% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Foyston Gordon & Payne Incorporated reported 184,941 shares stake. Savant Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,802 shares. 13,890 were reported by Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Inc. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.16% or 17,038 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Capital Mngmt owns 10,252 shares. Massachusetts-based Eastern Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Utah Retirement holds 0.27% or 124,801 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 57,770 shares. Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 31,338 are held by Laffer Invs. Willingdon Wealth invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc invested in 0.03% or 32,066 shares. Clarkston Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 312,221 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Colony Gru Ltd reported 149,216 shares.