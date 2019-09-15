As Eaton Plc (ETN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Holding; Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Stake Has Increased by Champlain Investment Partners Llc

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 84,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.67 million, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 1.05 million shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 258,318 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.51 million, up from 252,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 3.18M shares traded or 29.78% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $962.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,370 shares to 97,153 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 0% or 120 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.08% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, First Interstate Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 494 shares. South State reported 2,750 shares. Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Canandaigua Commercial Bank Trust Company accumulated 20,011 shares. Burney Company has 12,788 shares. Edmp reported 13,291 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 13,194 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 8,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mai Capital Management holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 107,923 shares. Appleton Group Incorporated Lc reported 2,589 shares stake. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct holds 2.87% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.17% or 7,475 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa accumulated 0.01% or 64,246 shares. Shell Asset Management invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Japan-based Asset One Limited has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Sit Invest Assoc Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 47,995 shares. Tdam Usa reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Tompkins Fincl stated it has 0.84% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Principal Fin Gru stated it has 288,473 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 667,804 were reported by Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp. Raymond James Advsrs reported 25,634 shares. Whittier Com invested in 0.08% or 32,152 shares. Tci Wealth holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright And owns 74,523 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Goelzer Investment Mgmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 61,721 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 31,432 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

