As Eaton Plc (ETN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Cut Its Position by $6.81 Million; Millennium Tvp Management Company Holding in Chegg (CHGG) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 85,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 105,939 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, down from 191,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 2.72 million shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 2.26M shares traded or 48.53% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Annex Advisory Ltd Liability owns 5,968 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.24% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.16% or 142,364 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Advsrs Inc accumulated 75,289 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Smith Moore reported 7,490 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 12,765 shares. Torray Limited Liability has invested 1.46% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, General Comm has 1.23% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3,892 shares. Idaho-based Caprock Gp has invested 0.15% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,426 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 9,887 shares to 388,803 shares, valued at $48.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 106,436 are owned by Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Company. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 296 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 127,268 shares. Moreover, Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.11% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 248,387 shares. 55,104 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York owns 125,990 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 66,741 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 29,943 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 188 shares. Moreover, Empyrean Capital Lp has 0.11% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 64,000 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 1.56 million shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd reported 2.53 million shares. Tenor Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Barometer Capital Management holds 0.11% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,922 shares.

