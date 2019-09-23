As Eaton Plc (ETN) Shares Rose, Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Decreased Stake; Visa Class A (V) Shareholder Edmp Trimmed Stake as Shares Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 209,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.46 million, down from 215,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.91. About 354,722 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 4,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 51,866 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00M, down from 55,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $174.85. About 1.68 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,587 shares to 60,481 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80 million for 13.62 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% or 13,221 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co accumulated 31,280 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Court Place Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc reported 12,499 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 77,815 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department owns 27,260 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 19,140 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Edmp has 13,291 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Denali Advsrs Llc holds 1.77% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 141,878 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 683,592 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Estabrook Management accumulated 0% or 40,934 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 0.05% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.