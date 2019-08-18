As Eaton Plc (ETN) Shares Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Cut Holding by $752,800; Shareholder S Squared Technology Increased Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stake

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.58M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $62.68. About 95,334 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 9,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 603,272 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60 million, down from 612,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 1.66M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor)

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eaton (ETN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Narrows FY EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton inches up after affirming guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NV5 Holdings (NVEE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NV5 Appoints Kevin Wedman to Lead ENERGY 2021 Initiative – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NV5 Acquires Page One Consultants, a Florida Program Management and Construction Quality Assurance Company – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Awarded $18 Million in Power Utility Engineering Contracts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 30,000 shares to 432,493 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 121,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS).