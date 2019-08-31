As Eaton Plc (ETN) Shares Rose, Advisors Capital Management Raised Stake; Mathes Company Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Cut by $361,340

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 4,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 13,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 8,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 2.62M shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, down from 4,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Fincl Group Inc Ut holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,809 shares. Btim Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,004 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,023 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 60,000 shares. Noven Financial Gp holds 183 shares. Cannell Peter B And, a New York-based fund reported 1,847 shares. Mgmt Pro accumulated 94 shares. Curbstone Mgmt invested in 2,786 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Argi Investment Service Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 726 shares. 460 are owned by Ntv Asset Limited Liability Company. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 18,864 shares. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Planning Advisors Limited Co has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3,828 shares. First National Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWS) by 6,400 shares to 13,890 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford holds 0.67% or 448,734 shares in its portfolio. 1,544 were reported by Sandy Spring Financial Bank. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.22% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 251,257 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Llc holds 10,831 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 66,500 were reported by Intact Investment. Loomis Sayles And Lp has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 0.02% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 17,877 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 32,813 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 400 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). First Natl Bank accumulated 0.2% or 33,962 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.07% or 2,880 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,499 shares to 55,876 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 23,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,862 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).