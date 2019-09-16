As Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $2.21 Million; Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Decreased Holding by $340,082

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 3.18M shares traded or 29.78% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 1,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 66,550 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, down from 68,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.8. About 1.12 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, STRONG CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 16/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15; 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 21/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Softer cash prices extend CME live cattle losses; 23/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs slump again on cash prices, trade war threat; 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79 million for 14.20 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 26,141 shares to 122,209 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 14,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has invested 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 0.06% or 3,887 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 16,700 shares. Haverford Trust owns 460,731 shares. Cap City Fl stated it has 18,132 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 2,455 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 0.12% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 1,806 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 2,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.09% or 21,200 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Financial Bank holds 0.43% or 38,396 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora invested in 34,367 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 5.25M shares. Iberiabank holds 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 5,287 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 71,167 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. 701,088 were reported by Davenport And Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.66 million shares. Next Financial Gru, Texas-based fund reported 1,309 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.08% or 188,525 shares. Becker has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Cap Research Glob has 0.85% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Carroll Financial Associates holds 0.02% or 993 shares in its portfolio. The Maine-based Davis R M Inc has invested 0.79% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 45,046 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division accumulated 4,888 shares. Permanens LP holds 0.02% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Llc holds 0% or 162 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 306,733 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Llc reported 52,490 shares. 4,500 are owned by Gam Ag. Archon Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 31.37 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boise Cascade C (NYSE:BCC) by 45,012 shares to 400,312 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 36,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Material.