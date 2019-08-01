As Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Value Rose, Holder Trillium Asset Management Lowered Holding; Textron (TXT) Stock Declined While British Columbia Investment Management Upped Holding by $5.22 Million

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 50,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 178,518 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.38M, down from 229,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $79.95. About 2.87 million shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 166.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 104,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 166,941 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 62,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 1.72M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON’S BOARD ALSO AUTHORIZES BUYBACK OF UP TO 40M SHRS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES A PREVIOUS ONE, APPROVED IN JAN 2017, WHICH WAS NEARING COMPLETION; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 23/04/2018 – DJ Textron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXT); 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 25/04/2018 – Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 133,776 shares to 266,666 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 74,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,246 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Yingling expands with new avionics upgrades for Cessna models – Wichita Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Textron (NYSE:TXT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Textron Aviation lands commitment for at least 60 more Cessna Skyhawks – Wichita Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Textron, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Textron Inc.’s (NYSE:TXT) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 222,342 shares to 252,226 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 100,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).