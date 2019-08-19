As Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Value Rose, Holder First Trust Advisors LP Has Decreased Stake; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Price Rose While Moors & Cabot Increased Position

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 8,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 39,126 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, up from 30,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 1.28M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 87,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 765,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.65 million, down from 852,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $78.81. About 314,006 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,612 shares to 88,859 shares, valued at $16.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,133 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

