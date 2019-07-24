As Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Value Rose, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Lifted Position; Assetmark Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 22,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, up from 206,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $82.73. About 1.91M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 1739.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 115,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,218 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, up from 6,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.29. About 5.28M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 38,781 shares to 180,266 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc Com (NYSE:AMP) by 6,964 shares to 3,486 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

