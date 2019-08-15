As Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Value Rose, Advisors Capital Management Raised by $398,192 Its Stake; Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Holding in Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) by $471,664 as Share Value Declined

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 4,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 13,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 8,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 5.03M shares traded or 121.82% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 117,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.87% . The institutional investor held 435,007 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 552,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 179,031 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.02 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $773,194 for 31.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 113,579 shares to 61,389 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 68,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,459 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).