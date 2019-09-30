As Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $724,424; Delta Airlines (DAL) Market Value Rose While New England Research & Management Has Decreased by $611,800 Its Holding

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Delta Airlines (DAL) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 10,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 25,675 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 36,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 4.08 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 8,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 428,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.65M, down from 436,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 1.26M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Int’l by 7,210 shares to 18,137 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Flvrs & Frag. (NYSE:IFF) by 2,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.45 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Eidelman Virant accumulated 0.29% or 9,850 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Strs Ohio reported 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Chemical Bancorp holds 29,180 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.31% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 425,721 shares. Asset One Limited accumulated 104,221 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 1.33 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes And Incorporated holds 0.04% or 15,884 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 123,278 shares. Sun Life Financial invested in 0.01% or 495 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.98% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Blackrock holds 0.08% or 34.18 million shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 418 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.14% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 416,207 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 461,725 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 126,111 shares. South State invested in 2,750 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated invested in 165 shares or 0.01% of the stock. General Amer Invsts Com has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 117,523 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.05% or 926,969 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd invested in 0.05% or 10,515 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma owns 15.87 million shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 3,735 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtn Inc holds 57,654 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Retirement Of Alabama holds 197,318 shares.