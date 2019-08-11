As Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Alps Advisors Trimmed Holding by $6.54 Million; Palisade Asset Management Raised Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $883,520 as Stock Price Rose

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,695 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 28,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 81,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 475,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.29M, down from 557,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.36M shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor)

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based White Pine Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.71% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 1.06% or 98,664 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,819 shares. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Liability has 1,358 shares. Zevenbergen Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,960 shares. Blair William Il reported 936,929 shares. Bailard holds 0.07% or 6,339 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk reported 51,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com holds 0.02% or 10,333 shares in its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 40,366 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Northeast Consultants Incorporated holds 0.14% or 6,912 shares in its portfolio. Payden Rygel has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 58,483 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 927,842 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Eastern Bank & Trust invested in 0.23% or 19,424 shares.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 52,222 shares to 160,257 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,269 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,687 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wespac Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,658 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,141 shares. Wright has invested 0.49% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 381,298 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 10,731 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 41,168 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Marco Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 19,598 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.09% or 22,400 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 9,064 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Stephens Ar accumulated 0.15% or 78,762 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 76,993 shares. Old Bancorp In has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).