As Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Price Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Shareholder Tompkins Financial Has Boosted Position by $906,888

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 29,635 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $165.73. About 95,298 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 186,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 789,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.74M, up from 603,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 135,637 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc 500 Grth Idx F (VOOG) by 14,513 shares to 104,054 shares, valued at $16.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 16,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,154 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.21% or 325,000 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.46% stake. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.01% stake. Roosevelt Grp holds 2.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 116,397 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 28,737 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors Incorporated owns 47,189 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Foothills Asset Management reported 28,726 shares. American Century reported 1.35M shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj has invested 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ghp Inv Advsrs holds 0.96% or 45,304 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt holds 29,145 shares. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Paragon Limited Liability Co reported 1,845 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 1.01M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Com holds 241,325 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Allstate holds 0.06% or 43,633 shares. Hamlin Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.82% or 789,391 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Intact Mngmt holds 59,100 shares. Perkins Coie has invested 0.97% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.01% or 6,543 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corp accumulated 171,931 shares. Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.29% or 19,598 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3,440 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,244 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Comm stated it has 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund stated it has 8,824 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 43,057 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $95.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 677,552 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).