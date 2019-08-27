As Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Price Rose, Apriem Advisors Has Lifted Stake; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Cut Position

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89 million, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.79. About 444,030 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 102,596 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 98,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 605,975 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Investment Gp owns 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,606 shares. Webster Bancorp N A owns 902 shares. Motco has invested 0.4% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Colonial Tru Advisors holds 0.66% or 43,294 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.16 million shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc stated it has 1.54% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 7,008 shares. California-based Limited Ca has invested 0.23% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lowe Brockenbrough And Co holds 92,762 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Clearbridge Invs has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Daiwa Gp reported 0.02% stake. Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,230 shares stake. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.71% stake.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton’s (ETN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy to Pay the Bills – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 14% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 12.91 million shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 4,909 shares. American Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Co reported 13,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Partner Fund Mgmt LP owns 0.83% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 286,951 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc owns 379,595 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Euclidean Techs Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 15,581 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 40,836 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,200 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 20,401 shares. 40 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 22,400 shares. Sei invested in 67,157 shares. State Street holds 12.12M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.13% or 3.22 million shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 285,521 shares to 5.19 million shares, valued at $304.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) by 433,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Soligenix and IRadimed among healthcare gainers; HCA Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.