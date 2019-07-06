As Eaton Plc (ETN) Market Value Rose, Suntrust Banks Upped Position by $1.77 Million; Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) Valuation Rose While Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $773,600

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 9,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 50,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp. Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.27 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 22,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, up from 182,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.27 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advisors has 102,596 shares. 4,887 were reported by Guardian Capital L P. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 25,151 shares. Grimes & Communication has 0.06% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0.07% or 2,880 shares. Estabrook Mgmt invested in 0% or 40,934 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,157 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt invested 0.98% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Td Asset Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Stellar Capital Management Ltd Co stated it has 37,583 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. 11,757 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Ancora Advsr Ltd stated it has 150,590 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv holds 141,196 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Llc reported 12,765 shares. S&Co owns 0.05% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 6,120 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,210 shares to 114,100 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc. by 89,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 938,855 shares, and cut its stake in Lukoil Pjsc (Adr).

