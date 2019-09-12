As Eaton Plc (ETN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Argent Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.19 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Private Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted by $1.28 Million Its Position

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 14,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 243,145 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25M, down from 257,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $88.03. About 1.92M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 674 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,217 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88M, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 03/05/2018 – MYSTIC BOWIE’S TALKING DREADS’ “Once In A Lifetime” Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guild accumulated 844 shares. Armistice Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Lc owns 7.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,069 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grassi Invest reported 825 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sentinel Tru Lba holds 0.12% or 232 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Co has 0.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Landscape Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 1,242 shares. 16,195 are owned by Gillespie Robinson Grimm. British Columbia Investment Management owns 110,704 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 68,915 shares or 5.72% of the stock. Golub Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). D E Shaw owns 469,145 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 4,707 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $714.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,205 shares to 42,423 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 128,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,509 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 183,844 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.97% or 25,526 shares in its portfolio. 2,840 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Congress Asset Company Ma has invested 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Mai Cap Management accumulated 107,923 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Wilen Inv owns 3,600 shares. Utah Retirement System has 80,518 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 117,523 shares stake. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 230 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 2.99 million shares. Loomis Sayles Lp stated it has 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management reported 185,542 shares stake.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs (NYSE:INT) by 27,155 shares to 126,105 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ufp Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 16,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.81M for 14.29 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.