As Eaton Plc (ETN) Market Value Rose, Palouse Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Kellner Capital Has Boosted Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding by $1.99 Million; Market Value Rose

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 1.55 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 387,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.34 million, up from 355,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $68.96. About 520,499 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 06/03/2018 – Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – UPDATE ON DISPUTE WITH SUNTRUST OIL; 14/03/2018 – CoreCivic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Investment Banking Income $131M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Securities Lc reported 1,950 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 38,160 shares. Argent Capital Llc reported 0.77% stake. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma accumulated 135 shares or 0% of the stock. Stevens Management LP reported 62,952 shares stake. James Invest Rech has invested 0.66% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Invesco Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 5.82M shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 209,646 shares. First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 1,185 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 587,781 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm invested in 2,890 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Company reported 9,288 shares. Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.76% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Morgan Stanley invested in 3.83 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jnba Financial Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.76 million for 14.19 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 17,831 shares to 116,878 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 26,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

