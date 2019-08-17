As Eaton Plc (ETN) Market Valuation Rose, Lincoln National Lifted Holding; Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined While Royal London Asset Management LTD Lowered Stake by $7.20 Billion

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 169,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.57B, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 5,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 52,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 46,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 1.60M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 43,105 shares to 148,995 shares, valued at $9.97B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 26,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 59.68 million shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jensen Inv, a Oregon-based fund reported 5.15 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 214,501 shares. Barton Invest Mngmt stated it has 8,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.92% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fiera accumulated 36,095 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 640,025 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.74% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd has 45,557 shares. United Ser Automobile Association owns 5.28M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Lc stated it has 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Korea invested in 4.40 million shares or 0.84% of the stock.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ledyard Bank & Trust invested in 0.58% or 54,301 shares. Cls Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Heritage Investors Corporation accumulated 3,619 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc invested 1.54% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 165 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 43,755 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Valley Advisers Inc stated it has 0.26% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 7,100 shares. 2.08M are owned by American Century. Cap Intll Invsts accumulated 1.76M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Connecticut-based Bourgeon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.8% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 595,800 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 60 shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 36,067 shares to 6,581 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 14,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,539 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (JKG).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eaton (ETN) completes acquisition of Innovative Switchgear Solutions – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.