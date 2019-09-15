As Eaton (ETN) Valuation Rose, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.67 Million; Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Market Value Rose While Diam Company LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $1.17 Million

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Eaton Corp (ETN) by 667.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 20,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 23,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 3.10M shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 12,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 44,468 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, down from 57,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $114.96. About 447,920 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 21/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Dedicated Contract Svcs Rev $494.5M; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital holds 0.12% or 269,151 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.01M shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc holds 25,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 808,456 shares. Bragg Advisors Inc holds 77,652 shares. Athena Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 95,917 shares. Old Bank In holds 0.06% or 14,961 shares. Moneta Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 1,674 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 7,055 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt has 92,925 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt holds 260,509 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 400,454 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha reported 0.51% stake. Cadence Retail Bank Na reported 0.61% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 3.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.47 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $151.61M for 20.24 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.65% EPS growth.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 4,340 shares to 25,100 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).