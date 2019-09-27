As Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Valuation Declined, Icon Advisers Has Lifted by $1.09 Million Its Position; Westwood Management Stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) Has Boosted by $11.05 Million as Stock Rose

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) by 63.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 36,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 22,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $72.78. About 354,531 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 139,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 303,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.24 million, up from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 1.99M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 13,045 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 7,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 553 shares in its portfolio. 187,020 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com. Macquarie Gp stated it has 93,482 shares. Chem Financial Bank owns 11,974 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na stated it has 0.07% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Stephens Ar holds 0.03% or 16,011 shares in its portfolio. 8,710 were accumulated by Murphy Cap Incorporated. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. D E Shaw And owns 448,138 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Foundation Inc reported 3,000 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% stake. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Hudock Capital Lc invested in 0% or 50 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. Class A (NYSE:PE) by 277,777 shares to 245,700 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,780 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 4.30 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.51 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 4.47M shares. Winslow Asset Inc holds 0.35% or 19,750 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 2.14M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc holds 0.22% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 3.14 million shares. Partner Investment Mgmt Lp stated it has 20,617 shares. Liberty Capital Management Inc invested 0.47% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Com holds 0.36% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 36,622 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 2.29M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Gulf State Bank (Uk) accumulated 134,774 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser stated it has 2,556 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated reported 0.56% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Whittier Commerce Of Nevada stated it has 625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).