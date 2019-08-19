As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Lowered by $5.43 Million Its Stake; Opus Capital Group Has Cut Its Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Position as Share Price Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 76.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 72,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 22,479 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 94,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 261,891 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) by 54.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 25,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 21,424 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 46,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $833.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 4,372 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler And Assocs holds 10,358 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Hexavest stated it has 0.34% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Benjamin F Edwards Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 245,782 shares stake. Element Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 9,734 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 467,638 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.18% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Goldman Sachs stated it has 650,169 shares. 7,270 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Com Ltd. Geode Capital Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 2.34M shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Dean Assoc holds 14,650 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability owns 4,950 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.45 million for 6.44 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 21,550 shares to 33,684 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc owns 11,236 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited holds 7,101 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership owns 10,322 shares. The North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Legal General Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 8,995 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 87,480 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,612 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc reported 90,386 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 23,994 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Pnc Group invested in 16,737 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,505 are held by Smith Asset Management Group L P. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,865 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 750 shares. State Street holds 0% or 501,246 shares.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.31 million for 14.56 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 sales for $160,186 activity. The insider EDINGER CHARLES R III bought 133 shares worth $4,839. $1,563 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares were bought by Brown J McCauley. 70 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $2,547 were bought by Herde Carl G. Northern Richard had bought 111 shares worth $4,038. 47 shares were bought by Schutte John, worth $1,510. Shares for $4,019 were bought by Heitzman Donna L.