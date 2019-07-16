As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Price Declined, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Upped Holding by $667,950; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shares Declined While Soros Fund Management Has Trimmed Holding by $9.59 Million

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 8,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,760 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 53,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 673,458 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 78.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 213,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 269,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 810,089 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 7,746 shares valued at $373,977 was made by Smith Jennifer Anne on Monday, January 28. ALEXANDER BRUCE K also sold $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Tuesday, February 12. 8,000 shares valued at $385,590 were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN on Monday, February 4. Shares for $24,756 were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN. 2,172 shares were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E, worth $107,927.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 241,723 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $28.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 3.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Howe Rusling accumulated 156 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 149,635 shares. First Mercantile Communication reported 6,997 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 66,407 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 171,038 shares. 886 were accumulated by Mcf Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Holderness holds 0.17% or 8,025 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.87 million shares or 3.64% of the stock. Ww Asset Management accumulated 10,148 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 215,039 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 45,120 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 10,687 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $200.82M for 10.30 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 12,248 shares to 77,854 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 98,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,274 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.18% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Morgan Stanley accumulated 372,513 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 2.97 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 5.59 million shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 10,333 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Gideon Advisors Inc accumulated 29,132 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Paradigm Asset Limited Com holds 2,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Advsr Limited Com reported 8,370 shares. 2,960 are held by Peapack Gladstone. 6,111 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co owns 1.03 million shares.