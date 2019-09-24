As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Has Cut Holding; First Allied Advisory Services Has Cut Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding by $304,062; Stock Price Declined

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 4,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 93,180 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, down from 97,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 2.03 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 21,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,708 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678,000, down from 30,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 566,591 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.45 million for 14.68 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,336 shares to 12,727 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 31,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,300 shares. Lifeplan has 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 421 shares. Tompkins Corporation stated it has 9,251 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cap Rech Glob invested in 0.01% or 682,465 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv owns 1.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 81,081 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% or 62,260 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com holds 2,282 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 937 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,265 shares. Bkd Wealth stated it has 5,866 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Plc has invested 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund stated it has 0.17% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 36,082 shares. Calamos Ltd owns 909,510 shares.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $144.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,511 shares to 32,881 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.99 million for 8.87 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

