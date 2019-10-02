As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Lowered Its Holding by $473,928; Wisconsin Capital Management Has Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $1.00 Million; Stock Price Declined

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 5,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,495 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15M, up from 18,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $165.09. About 5.12 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 91.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 549 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43,000, down from 6,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $70.4. About 196,249 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.98M for 8.80 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,122 shares to 11,691 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 8,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastman Chemical Company: A Blue-Chip Set To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Vs. Eastman Chemical: One Is The Better Fit For You – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associate invested in 58,772 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Mercantile stated it has 2,075 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 187,020 shares. Wright Serv holds 0.09% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 3,197 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 57,243 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha owns 5,928 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 0.15% or 34,866 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.24% or 1.03M shares. 4,046 were accumulated by Blair William Com Il. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Systematic Limited Partnership stated it has 3,800 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 4,912 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.19% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Gmt Cap Corp holds 1.4% or 515,550 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 974,131 shares.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Alibaba Makes a $2 Billion Deal, Lululemon’s Q2 Crushes Estimates – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With Alibaba Stock, the Risks Simply Outweigh the Rewards – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Maâ€™s Departure and the Trade War Will Not Stop Alibaba Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock vs. Amazon Stock â€“ Which Should You Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.