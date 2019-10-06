As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Declined, Aldebaran Financial Trimmed by $1.68 Million Its Holding; As Kroger Co (KR) Valuation Declined, Kbc Group Nv Decreased Position

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 21,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,708 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678,000, down from 30,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 647,135 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 50.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 467,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 459,305 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.97M, down from 926,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 7.84M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger – sources [14:08 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners with Ocado to Serve Customers Anything, Anytime, Anywhere in U.S; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer plans to phase out firearms business; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: Ocado-Kroger Partnership Improves Business Profile; Also Strain on Cash Flow; 23/03/2018 – Kroger, Target jump on merger report; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and lnstacart Expand Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger’s sales beat, but forecast disappoints; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 125,895 shares to 262,596 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 25,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Research owns 232,293 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 10,253 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 369,705 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10.37M shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 14,997 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor reported 135,908 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hightower Services Lta holds 0.05% or 32,980 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 54,637 shares. 38,925 are owned by Robecosam Ag. Piedmont Investment holds 12,031 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 60,592 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1,197 shares. 949 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 11,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $144.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 5,830 shares to 35,842 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).