As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Shares Declined, Wells Fargo & Company Lowered Holding; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Value Rose, Portland Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 81,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 458,398 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.68M, down from 539,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 235,489 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 100,508 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, down from 106,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 959,580 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen North Carolina Qlty M (NNC) by 169,103 shares to 732,570 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 50,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $274.00 million for 9.00 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Pictet Asset Management reported 62,869 shares. Pnc Finance Gru holds 197,320 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 11,556 shares. Korea stated it has 21,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 311,741 were reported by Personal Capital Advsr. Homrich & Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 18,370 shares. Geode Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Howe And Rusling reported 13,900 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Com owns 488 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 0.42% or 76,892 shares. Swift Run Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 29,910 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 265,500 shares in its portfolio. 6.51 million were accumulated by State Street. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 16,573 shares.