As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Shares Declined, South Dakota Investment Council Has Upped by $2.60 Million Its Stake; As Xilinx (XLNX) Share Price Declined, Saturna Capital Raised Its Position by $1.06 Million

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 33,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 387,247 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.14M, up from 353,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 315,327 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 9,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 622,481 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.40 million, up from 613,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $95.99. About 1.07 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1,980 shares to 200,667 shares, valued at $34.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,060 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Raymond James invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Fred Alger holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 73,704 shares. 79,324 were reported by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur. 8,479 were reported by Moors And Cabot. North Carolina-based First Personal Ser has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited holds 4,792 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt holds 3.86% or 72,432 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa owns 135,021 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.21% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pictet Asset Limited invested in 0.33% or 1.28M shares. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 2,532 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 3,894 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim accumulated 12,965 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 16,649 shares. Moreover, M&R Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Architects accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,000 are held by Heritage Mngmt Corporation. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP stated it has 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). First Manhattan Com reported 2,201 shares. Hudock Capital Group Inc Lc stated it has 50 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Com owns 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 6,986 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 6,100 shares. Holderness Invs invested in 0.48% or 13,545 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America invested in 400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment Management has invested 0.15% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 7,281 shares to 11,019 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,300 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).