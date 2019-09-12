As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Has Cut Holding; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Share Price Declined While Vulcan Value Partners Cut Position by $5.63 Million

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 21,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,708 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678,000, down from 30,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.41M shares traded or 31.53% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 165,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.97 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 835,633 shares traded or 9.45% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $14.01 million for 66.58 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 51,795 shares to 4.15M shares, valued at $429.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 968,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $240.97M for 9.33 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.