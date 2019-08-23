As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Market Valuation Declined, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Lifted Stake by $570,000; Honeywell International Increased Position in American Campus Cmntys (ACC)

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 16,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 43,710 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 227,978 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 6386.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, up from 119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.19. About 614,811 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com reported 5,895 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Art Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 70,900 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 1,051 shares. 56,077 were accumulated by Raymond James And Assocs. Virtu Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 14,639 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 5,000 shares. United Cap Advisers has 16,115 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 310 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Lc Ny accumulated 3,388 shares. Zebra Cap Lc accumulated 0.12% or 2,946 shares. California-based First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (STIP) by 22,290 shares to 9,168 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total (NYSE:TOT) by 36,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,693 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anson Funds Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Metropolitan Life New York invested in 10,652 shares. Lpl Fin Lc holds 0% or 9,437 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 416,702 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 203,125 shares. Sarasin Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.24% or 260,110 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. 70 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 4,893 shares. Btim reported 0.26% stake. Parametric Assoc invested in 0.01% or 261,595 shares. Clean Yield Group invested in 1.88% or 97,590 shares. Lasalle Inv Secs stated it has 2.87% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 766,518 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc.

