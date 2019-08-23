As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Trimmed Position by $687,225; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ballentine Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $476,523

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $165.57. About 604,678 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 9,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 18,271 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 27,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $62.1. About 485,943 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 5,563 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 6,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt invested in 0.19% or 15,659 shares. 53,520 were reported by Amer Gp. 60,793 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 52,839 are owned by Aviva Pcl. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs owns 8,445 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 4,950 shares in its portfolio. 3,967 are held by Groesbeck Invest Nj. Gideon holds 0.79% or 29,132 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 31,001 shares. Blackrock reported 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 9,716 are owned by Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Numerixs Investment Technology reported 3,608 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd reported 5,535 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $350.23 million for 6.02 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,007 shares to 14,943 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 30,770 shares to 53,510 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).