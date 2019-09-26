As Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Market Valuation Declined, Argent Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $626,010; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Lowered Its Stake by $438,672

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 3,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 28,601 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 32,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $117.03. About 9.61M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 02/04/2018 – J. P. Morgan Chase’s best-known blockchain executive Amber Baldet will leave the bank to start her own venture; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 8,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 161,056 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.54 million, down from 169,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.45. About 651,581 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Holdings Inc. by 30,230 shares to 124,370 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 31,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.98 million for 9.06 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.09 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings.