As Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Valuation Declined, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Lowered Stake by $547,500; As Murphy Oil Com Usd1 (MUR) Valuation Declined, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lowered Holding

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,216 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 16,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 938,127 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp Com Usd1 (MUR) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 60,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 270,719 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 billion, down from 331,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp Com Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 2.07 million shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 8.14% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Cont Ops EPS 97c; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $357.53 million for 7.47 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,802 shares to 12,427 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 15,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 41,614 shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $219.01 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 4,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Analysts await Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 36.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MUR’s profit will be $39.93M for 24.17 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Murphy Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold MUR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 143.26 million shares or 1.22% less from 145.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.