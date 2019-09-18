As Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Stock Declined, Olstein Capital Management LP Upped Its Position; As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, North Star Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $419,720

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 7,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 155,782 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88 million, down from 163,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 9.90 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 102,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00 million, up from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 1.12M shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oracle and VMware Partner to Support Customers’ Hybrid Cloud Strategies – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5,098 shares to 70,834 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 30,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.90M shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Limited Liability Company invested in 5,155 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested in 0.5% or 3.89 million shares. Campbell And Company Invest Adviser Ltd Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tru Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 9,525 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp invested in 0.41% or 6.67M shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 0.23% stake. Orca Limited Liability stated it has 7,638 shares. Amer Rech Mngmt holds 3,842 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Harvey Cap Management Inc has 30,500 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Assetmark owns 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 25,276 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd reported 3,699 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.05% or 6,121 shares in its portfolio.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $617.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 10,600 shares to 78,900 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,500 shares, and cut its stake in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (NYSE:PBH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 75,000 were reported by Moore Capital Management L P. Griffin Asset Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 3,438 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 54,694 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 65,967 shares. 407,901 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Benjamin F Edwards & Co has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Diamond Hill reported 1.36 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Communications reported 36,577 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0.03% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & has 0.59% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Clean Yield Grp reported 990 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 3,800 shares. Olstein Capital Lp holds 1.3% or 102,800 shares.