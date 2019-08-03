As Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Trimmed by $547,500 Its Stake; Rwc Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by $377,811

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 5,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 476,575 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28 million, up from 470,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 707,046 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 17/04/2018 – Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS 29C

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 9,216 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 16,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 1.69 million shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eastman Chemical Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eastman Chemical Company: A Blue-Chip Set To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Vs. Eastman Chemical: One Is The Better Fit For You – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $357.54M for 6.82 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ticketmaster Signs As Official Ticketing Partner Of O2 arena Prague In Landmark Year For The Venue – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Report notes Live Nation aided ticket resellers – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Colosseum At Caesars Palace To Celebrate Grand Reopening With Back-To-Back Evenings With Keith Urban Sept. 6 & 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

