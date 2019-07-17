As Eastgroup Prop. (EGP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Cut Its Position by $215.82 Million; Forest Hill Capital Holds Stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 42,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 171,289 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, up from 128,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 102,862 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Eastgroup Prop. (EGP) by 95.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 1,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 99 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05M, down from 2,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Eastgroup Prop. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $118.27. About 30,525 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 22.59% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 168 shares to 298 shares, valued at $92.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lci Industries by 521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnh Industrial (Call) (NYSE:CNHI).

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGP’s profit will be $44.47 million for 24.44 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EastGroup Properties Announces Addition to the S&P MidCap 400 Index – PRNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EastGroup Properties: Rolling Along – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Wendyâ€™s Company (WEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Limited invested in 5,161 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 12,117 shares. Ajo LP owns 0.03% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 53,308 shares. Tuttle Tactical owns 5,905 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 2,680 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) or 2,200 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 29,627 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 30,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 35 shares. 23,843 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 234 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Inc holds 1,800 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameris Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Two Bank Stocks on Our Radar Right Now – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fidelty Southern Gets Acquired: I’m Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 9,716 shares. 50,684 were reported by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc invested in 590,681 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 61,954 shares. Smithfield Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,233 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 758,075 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 16,199 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 156,532 shares stake. Millennium Ltd Com has 32,644 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 24,870 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Maltese Management Limited Com has 605,807 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Stevens LP holds 0.03% or 21,838 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 27,919 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nwq Investment Management Lc has 1.22% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).