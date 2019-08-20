As Eastgroup Prop. (EGP) Market Value Rose, Exane Derivatives Has Decreased Its Position by $215.82 Million; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Boosted Stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) as Valuation Rose

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Eastgroup Prop. (EGP) by 95.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 1,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 99 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05M, down from 2,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Eastgroup Prop. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $124.9. About 321,994 shares traded or 22.55% up from the average. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 24,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.48 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 1.12M shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 543,353 shares to 647,258 shares, valued at $28.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,181 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 5.98% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.57 million for 25.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.