As Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Valuation Rose, Mason Street Advisors Has Lifted by $905,625 Its Stake; Mutual Of America Capital Management Maintains Stake in Omnicell (OMCL)

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 67.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 7,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 19,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 11,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $127.11. About 540,103 shares traded or 119.62% up from the average. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 13,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 67,599 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82 million, up from 54,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 198,303 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 159,221 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 0.05% or 22,611 shares. Piedmont Investment stated it has 4,688 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 5,539 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 115,666 shares. 5,028 were accumulated by Phocas Financial. 146,492 are owned by Eaton Vance. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 127,923 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.06% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.04% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 0% or 170 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% or 12,026 shares. 4,574 were accumulated by Carret Asset Mngmt Lc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 10,900 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 83 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20,379 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $36.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,798 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 21,948 shares to 80,214 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc. by 16,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,397 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc..